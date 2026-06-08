Brandon Mathieson: Building Civic Engagement in Essex County

In January 2026, South Orange resident Brandon Mathieson became the Director of Legislative Affairs for the newly elected 28th District NJ Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema.

It’s been a rapid rise for the young public servant and community leader who graduated from Rutgers with a degree in Political Science and Governmenet in 2021. Through his work with Onyema and as a leader in the Essex County Young Democrats, Mathieson says he is working to improve opportunities for residents throughout Essex County, and helping people become more involved in their communities and government. His passion for public service stems from his experiences growing up in neighborhoods marked by poverty, limited resources, and economic inequality.

“Experiencing poverty and noticing the lack of resources in my neighborhood was my first interaction with the government,” said Mathieson, who grew up in East Orange and Newark. He explained that seeing the struggles many families faced motivated him to work toward improving conditions for people in communities like his own. As he got older, he developed a better understanding of how government decisions affect everyday life and became determined to make a difference.

One of the biggest issues Mathieson sees facing young people today is affordability and access to opportunities. “For the most part, it’s affordability across the board.” He believes many young people in cities such as Newark, East Orange, and Irvington face challenges related to poverty, violence, and limited economic opportunities. To help address these problems, Mathieson works with Assemblyman Onyema and the Essex County Young Democrats to organize community programs and events. One example is a program that helps people clear their criminal records so they can have better access to jobs and financial stability.

Mathieson also believes many young people feel disconnected from politics. He explained, “I don’t blame any young person who feels that way because, at times, it feels as if the political system is designed not to work.” He understands why some young people feel that their voices are not being heard. To help change this, the Essex County Young Democrats focus on educating young people and encouraging them to become involved in civic life. Their goal is to create a welcoming space where people can learn about important issues, meet community leaders, and make a difference in their neighborhoods.

One of the most meaningful moments in Mathieson’s career came during a series of Utility Relief events that helped residents pay their utility bills. He remembered meeting a woman who thanked him for helping her family during a difficult time. Mathieson said these experiences are meaningful because they show “the direct impact that we’re having on people who would otherwise continue to suffer.” For him, moments like these prove that public service can make a real difference in people’s lives.

Mathieson believes leadership is about serving others with empathy and respect. His message to young people is simple: “Drop your ego and be kind to everyone you meet. You never know what someone is going through.”

Elise Veal is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as a paid freelance reporter through a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.