Following Incident in West Orange, Maplewood & South Orange Issue Joint Statement Against Anti-Semitism

From the governing bodies of Maplewood and South Orange:

The governing bodies of Maplewood and South Orange communities will continue to speak out against antisemitic incidents including the recent acts in West Orange.

The elected officials of The Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange Board of Trustees again affirm that we:

Unequivocally stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and condemn antisemitism in all its forms, without exception.

Reaffirm our commitment to building peaceful and vibrant communities, where all forms of diversity are embraced as a strength.

Call on all people to share their concerns and perspectives with respect.

In peace and solidarity,

Village President Sheena Collum

Mayor Frank McGehee

Trustee Bobby Brown

Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis

Trustee Donna Coallier

Committeewoman Nancy Adams

Trustee Bill Haskins

Committeeman Greg Lembrich

Trustee Karen Hilton

Committeeman Victor De Luca

Trustee Summer Jones

Trustee Bob Zuckerman