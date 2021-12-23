Following Incident in West Orange, Maplewood & South Orange Issue Joint Statement Against Anti-Semitism

From the governing bodies of Maplewood and South Orange:
The governing bodies of Maplewood and South Orange communities will continue to speak out against antisemitic incidents including the recent acts in West Orange.
The elected officials of The Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange Board of Trustees again affirm that we:
-
Unequivocally stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and condemn antisemitism in all its forms, without exception.
-
Reaffirm our commitment to building peaceful and vibrant communities, where all forms of diversity are embraced as a strength.
-
Call on all people to share their concerns and perspectives with respect.
In peace and solidarity,
Village President Sheena Collum
Mayor Frank McGehee
Trustee Bobby Brown
Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis
Trustee Donna Coallier
Committeewoman Nancy Adams
Trustee Bill Haskins
Committeeman Greg Lembrich
Trustee Karen Hilton
Committeeman Victor De Luca
Trustee Summer Jones
Trustee Bob Zuckerman