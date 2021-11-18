COVID-19HolidayMaplewoodSchools / Kids

Columbia High Mobile COVID-19 Testing Closed Nov. 24 & 27 for Holiday Break

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Dear SOMSD Families,

As you are aware, the District has partnered with MediMobile to offer twice weekly testing for COVID-19, every Wednesday at the Board of Education Office, from 4pm – 6pm and every Saturday at Columbia High School – Gym Parking Lot or CHS Cafeteria, from 9am-3pm.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday break and school closure, please be advised that Medimobile will NOT be onsite for testing on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, November 24
  • Saturday, November 27

Medimobile will resume onsite testing on Wednesday, December 1 at the Board of Education Office, from 4pm to 6pm.  Saturday testing will resume at CHS on December 4, from 9am-3pm.

NOTE:  If you are planning on traveling either domestically (outside of PA, NJ, NY, CT, DE) or outside of the United States during the Thanksgiving break, please see the communication sent to families about quarantining requirements for unvaccinated students:  https://bit.ly/2YRG0rO.

We wish everyone a safe holiday break and look forward to seeing you upon our return to the District.

