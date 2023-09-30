MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Fergus Equity Audit Document Dump

by

Download the Sept. 18 slide presentation, full final report and settlement agreement here.

The Village Green
On September 18, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education voted to approve a three-year extension of its settlement with the Black Parents Workshop after a presentation by Dr. Edward Fergus outlined continuing stark disparities in achievement, discipline and academic interventions that persist in the school district between white and Black students.

Read more reporting here:

Following ‘Shameful’ Report, Board of Ed Extends Black Parents Workshop Settlement

Report: Stark Academic Disparities Remain Between Black and White Students in South Orange-Maplewood

Download the September 18 slide presentation, full final Equity Audit report and Black Parents Workshop settlement extension here:

Download (PDF, 3.79MB)

Download (PDF, 3.52MB)

Download (PDF, 6.96MB)

Watch the September 18, 2023 Special Meeting of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education here:

