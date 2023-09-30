Fergus Equity Audit Document Dump

On September 18, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education voted to approve a three-year extension of its settlement with the Black Parents Workshop after a presentation by Dr. Edward Fergus outlined continuing stark disparities in achievement, discipline and academic interventions that persist in the school district between white and Black students.

Watch the September 18, 2023 Special Meeting of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education here: