Former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel Endorses Analilia Mejia in NJ-11

Former Maplewood Township Committee member and Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel has endorsed Analilia Mejia for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District Special Election ahead of the February 5th Democratic primary. Early voting started on January 29.

The crowded primary field includes 11 Democrats — down from 12 after former Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis suspended his campaign in January. Following redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, NJ-11 now encompasses 15 towns in Essex County, 27 towns in Morris County, and 4 towns in Passaic County.

“Analilia Mejia inspires me,” Engel stated, via a press release from the Mejia for Congress campaign. “She is a strong female organizer not afraid to stand up for what is right. Born and raised in this community, she’s spent her life fighting for the people who call it home. I have lived in Maplewood for 17 years, I’ve served in government here, and I’ve opened businesses here and in South Orange. I know what our neighbors care about and the challenges we face. I believe Analilia truly understands our community and our needs, and will be a powerful representative and voice for us in Washington. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Analilia Mejia for Congress. She’s a fighter and I know she will deliver for our community.”

Mejia said, “I am deeply grateful for Deborah Engel’s endorsement and support. Her deep roots and commitment to public service reflect the values that make our community such a special place. I’m honored by her endorsement and proud to stand alongside her in this campaign as we fight to uplift all working families in Maplewood and across NJ-11.”

Mejia also has the endorsements of Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congressman Greg Casar, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congressman Maxwell Frost, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, Congressman Ro Khanna, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, South Orange Councilmember Bill Haskins, former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe, former New Jersey Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, the Progressive Caucus PAC, the Latino Victory Fund, Common Defense, the Working Families Party, Communications Workers of America District 1, Communications Workers of America Local 1037, Rutgers AAUP–AFT, the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, SEIU 32BJ, 1199SEIU, the SEIU New Jersey State Council, and more.

Mejia has also elicited the support of numerous SOMA progressive activists. Read more in the Village Green profile of Mejia here.