‘Jim Loved Maplewood’ — Buchanan to Be Rembered Feb. 6 at Preston Funeral Home

From former Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca:

This week we lost our friend Jim Buchanan. Jim loved Maplewood, his home town, and he gave so much of himself to the community.

Jim and Carol Buchanan, who passed away in 2019, were champions of the Hilton neighborhood and huge supporters of arts and culture in town. Jim was the Township’s first Cultural Affairs Director and formed Maplewood Community Music. He also helped launch Maplewoodstock and Porchfest.

The large meeting room in the Community center in DeHart Park is named after Jim, as is the back dining room at the Parkwood Diner.

Jim is once again with Carol, the love of his life, listening to music, dancing up a storm and getting ready to cheer on the Yankees this season.

Jim’s wake and funeral will be on Monday, February 6th at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Avenue, South Orange