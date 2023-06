Maplewood Cancels All Township Outdoor Recreation Programs Wednesday, 6/7

From Maplewood Township:

Air Quality Alert / Outdoor Programming Cancellation

Post Date: 06/06/2023 9:03 PM

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action day for Particulate Matter has been declared for Tuesday, June 6th and Wednesday, June 7th. Sensitive individuals, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young should limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors. Levels of fine particulates will rise into unhealthy for sensitive groups category statewide today and Wednesday and likely last into the evening hours both days due to wildfire smoke transport from eastern Canadian wildfires.

For additional information regarding the air quality alert and related health concerns, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net. More information on the Canadian Wildfires can be found here:

https://abc7ny.com/air- quality-alert-canada-wildfire- nyc-smoke-new-york/13348720/

All OUTDOOR Maplewood Township sponsored Recreation Programming is cancelled Wednesday, June 7th. Questions related to Recreation Programming can be directed to the Recreation Department at 973.762.8120 ext. 4004.