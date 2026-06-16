Maplewood Celebrates the Reopening of Kokoro and New Home of Kimaya Kama

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) was pleased to celebrate a special milestone for two beloved Maplewood businesses with a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 13, at 172 Maplewood Avenue.

The event marked the reopening of Kokoro, following several months of closure due to significant water damage, as well as the new home of Kimaya Kama, which recently relocated after 11 years in its longtime Maplewood Village location.

The ribbon cutting drew a strong turnout from community members, shoppers, friends, and supporters, along with elected officials and representatives of the Maplewood Village Alliance. Attendees gathered to welcome both businesses to this exciting new chapter and celebrate the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to make Maplewood Village a vibrant destination.

What makes this reopening particularly noteworthy is that it is rare to find two businesses that could easily be viewed as competitors choosing collaboration over competition. Instead, Kokoro and Kimaya Kama have come together under one roof, creating a distinctive retail destination that reflects the strong sense of community, support, and mutual respect that defines Maplewood Village. Their partnership serves as a powerful reminder that a thriving downtown is built not only through individual success, but through business owners supporting one another and working together to create a stronger Village for all.

Owned by Susan Onuma, Kokoro has long been a beloved fixture in Maplewood Village, known for its thoughtfully curated collection of inspired gifts, stationery, home décor, accessories, and lifestyle goods. The shop celebrates craftsmanship, beauty, and everyday joy, offering customers carefully selected items that are both meaningful and unique. Following extensive repairs to its space after sustaining significant water damage, Kokoro is once again open and welcoming customers.

Joining Kokoro in the newly renovated space is Kimaya Kama, owned by Kimaya Salaskar. After more than a decade at its previous Maplewood Village storefront, the boutique has moved just a few doors down into its new shared home. Kimaya Kama is a boutique known for its carefully curated collection of apparel, jewelry, accessories, gifts, home décor, and specialty goods sourced from artisans and makers around the world. Drawing inspiration from Kimaya’s travels and global connections, the shop offers customers the opportunity to discover unique finds from across cultures and continents while supporting independent makers and small businesses.

Together, Kokoro and Kimaya Kama represent the independent, entrepreneurial spirit that has long distinguished Maplewood Village. Both businesses offer an experience that cannot be replicated online or in a chain store, it is built around personal relationships, thoughtful curation, and a genuine passion for bringing beautiful, meaningful products to the community.

“The new shared space is a wonderful reflection of what makes Maplewood Village special,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance. “It is rare to see two businesses with similar customer bases come together in such a collaborative way. Their partnership speaks volumes about the sense of community, generosity, and support that exists among our business owners. Both Kokoro and Kimaya Kama have contributed so much to the character and charm of Maplewood Village over the years, and we are thrilled to celebrate this exciting new chapter with them together.”

The Maplewood Village Alliance encourages residents and visitors alike to stop by, explore the new space, and support these two outstanding local businesses.

For more information about Maplewood Village businesses and events, visit www.maplewoodvillagenj.com or follow @maplewoodvillage on social media.