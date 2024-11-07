Maplewood Employs Crisis Intervention Social Workers to Provide Mental Health Support to Residents 

From Maplewood Township:

November 23rd is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and to address the need for mental health services in the Township of Maplewood, the Township currently employs two Crisis Intervention Social Workers through the Health Department to better serve residents experiencing a crisis. The Crisis Intervention Social Workers respond to a variety of calls and situations including psychiatric/mental health crises, suicidal thoughts or statements, domestic violence, wandering/dementia, and addiction/substance use disorders. The program has been in existence since 2022 and has expanded to include a full-time and part-time licensed social worker to provide more coverage.

Along with a police officer for safety, Marthe Eustache, LSW and Dina Pressel, LSW co-respond to the location of the crisis to assess the situation. This co-response system enables the social worker to safely provide support, assessment, and referral services. Should the individual require more psychiatric/ medical attention, EMS or a County psychiatric screener will be contacted to further assess their needs and transport them to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Like many towns and cities implementing a co-responder approach with law enforcement and social work, Maplewood’s program is unique in that the social workers take a more holistic view. They are based in the Health Department and provide additional outreach and referral services to the individual, as well as their family to help them cope and recover. The Crisis Intervention Social Worker Program intends not only to assist law enforcement at the scene of a crisis situation, but to connect families to support services and counseling to prevent another crisis.

“As we continue to raise awareness about mental health, we recognize the stigma often associated with reaching out for help,” said Mayor Nancy Adams. “Our Crisis Intervention team is specially trained to provide services to anyone in need and all residents are encouraged to reach out if they or a loved are in crisis.”

Maplewood Police Department staff have ongoing training and experience working with the Crisis Intervention Social Workers who attend weekly briefings with officers. The emergency response dispatchers are also trained to triage a call to identify scenarios that would benefit from a crisis social worker on scene if they are on shift. The Crisis Intervention Social Workers work non-traditional hours Monday to Friday, with alternating Sundays during the afternoon and early evening.

If a resident is in need of referrals to mental health counseling and support services or substance use disorder treatment services, please call the Maplewood Police Department’s non-emergency number: 973-762-3400, and request that a crisis social worker also respond. However, if the resident is a danger to themselves or others, please call 9-1-1 immediately. In addition, an important resource for all residents to be aware of is 9-8-8, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (call, text, or chat online at 988lifeline.org).