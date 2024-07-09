Maplewood Reports Heat Advisory; Opens Pool to All Residents

From Maplewood Township:

Heat Advisory – General Info / Cooling Centers / Pool / Resources

Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our area, in effect until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10th. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. If you don`t have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days after if your home is still hot. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9-1-1.

Cooling Center

Any resident experiencing a heat emergency should call the Police Department at 9-1-1, (973) 762-1234, or visit 1618 Springfield Avenue. When necessary, the Police Department can open a cooling center for residents.

Pool

Due to the extreme heat forecast, the Maplewood Community Pool will be open to all residents, regardless of membership, today, Tuesday, July 9th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Non-member residents must bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency. Separate check-in lines will be established for members and for non-member residents. Non-resident guests are only permitted when accompanied by pool members, and must purchase guest passes.

When heat advisories are in effect, the decision to open the pool to non-member residents will be made and announced daily, and is dependent on pool staffing and programming.

Additional Resources

Below are informational resources from the New Jersey Department of Health regarding heat related illnesses.