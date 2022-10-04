Maplewood Memorial Park ‘Walk This Way!’ Community Fun & Feedback, October 8

From Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy:

“Walk This Way!”

Community Fun and Feedback in Memorial Park

Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy

Saturday, October 8

11 am to 2pm

Memorial Park Field #1 at Oakview Ave. and Valley St.

Rain date: Sunday, October 9

Join the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy for good times in Memorial Park as we combine family fun with community input on a proposed new landscaping and interior pathway along Valley St. across from the Municipal Building.

Kite making, a scavenger hunt, bocce ball and corn hole are among the activities. Please stop by the corner of Valley St. and Oakview Ave on Saturday, October 8 any time between 11 am and 2 pm to give us your opinions on the park experience and our proposed plans. A mockup of our path/landscaping project will be available, and light refreshments will be served.

The Conservancy’s aim with this proposed project is to restore landscaping originally intended to buffer the park from the busy roadway along Valley St, as well as to connect this area to the rest of the park’s interior pathway system, allowing walkers, runners, and field goers to avoid the narrow sidewalk.

Among the positive benefits we hope to achieve are to improve the experience of park goers of all ages by providing a safe and pleasant place to walk, access the ballfields, courts, and playground, and seating to enjoy the beauty of the landscape, which will be enhanced by trees, shrubs, and perennials. Additional trees and plants will help to provide foliage and flowers for wildlife as well as absorb stormwater runoff.



The Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, started in 2017 to enhance and maintain the park for the next century. The Conservancy works to improve the beauty and sustainability of this landmarked oasis at the center of our town—a focal point for community life for all Maplewoodians. In a public-private partnership with the Township, the Conservancy develops long-term master plans, designs and oversees landscape projects, hosts engaging events, and seeks funding sources to ensure our beloved park continues to serve the many and varied needs of our community.

For more information, contact info@maplewoodmemorialparkconservancy.org, visit maplewoodmemorialparkconservancy.org, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.