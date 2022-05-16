Maplewood

Maplewood Officials Warn of Hazardous Weather Outlook Monday

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood OEM:

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for northeast New Jersey for today and tonight.  Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are anticipated ahead of and along a strong cold front moving into the area between 1:00pm and 9:00pm today. There is potential for damaging winds up to 65mph and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this point.

Strong winds have the potential to down tress and powerlines; power outages are possible. Unsecured objects and scattered tree limbs may be moved by gusts of wind. Residents and business owners are advised to secure outdoor objects. Travel should be avoided whenever possible and caution should be used when on the roads. In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line.

JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS (544-4877)
PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)
Maplewood PD non-emergency line: (973) 762-1234

Downed wires should always be considered “live,” and residents should remain at least 30 feet away. Note that electric current passes easily through water and standing water can hide downed wires.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, residents are advised to not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

Residents who rely on power for medical equipment should notify their local energy provider as well as the Maplewood Fire Department non-emergency line prior to the storm.

Maplewood Fire Department non-emergency line: (973) 762-6500

Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.

