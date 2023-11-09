Maplewood Police Officer Sues Town, Alleging Discrimination Over Traditional African Hair Style

Maplewood Police Officer Chian Weekes-Rivera is suing the Township of Maplewood and Police Captain Peter Kuenzel over alleged discrimination after she wore a traditional African hairstyle to work on Aug. 20, according to a lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Essex County.

Read the lawsuit below.

Village Green is following up.

Weekes-Rivera, along with several other officers, sued the township in 2021 over its vaccine mandate. She won on the basis of religious exemption. Weekes-Rivera spoke on the topic at an October 2021 Township Committee meeting.

