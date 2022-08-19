Maplewood Police Seek Persons of Interest in Alleged Driveway Sealing Scam

Following reports of an alleged driveway paving scam, Maplewood police have released photos obtained from residents’ home security videos in an effort to identify persons of interest.

“Maplewood detectives are currently trying to identify the attached persons of interest in our investigation. This is an ongoing continuing investigation,” wrote Detective Lt. Michael Palmerezzi in an email to media.

See the photos below.

Residents of Yale Street in Maplewood reported the alleged driveway sealing scam in early August after workers solicited work door to door on Thursday, July 28, then “changed the terms of the job and increased the price.” After taking cash payments, the workers then left the job unfinished and have not returned to complete the agreed-upon work.

“One neighbor reached out to them on Monday, 8/1, to confirm they would be returning to complete the work as they stated they would,” one Yale Street neighbor told Village Green. “They stated they may not be able to show as they were experiencing technical difficulties. Said neighbor then learned through word of mouth that they were working on another block in SOMA. The neighbor then went to the location to discuss the situation. From my perspective, no technical difficulties were occurring and the workers were simply working the next block to get new business, when they hadn’t completed the work at Yale St.”

Neighbors told Village Green that the workers spoke with Irish accents. Another contractor was knocking on doors and offering to seal driveways on Plymouth Avenue in August, also with an Irish accent; when his business card was shown to police, Chief DeVaul said that the business (Titan Paving and Masonry Corp.) was not registered with the town.

DeVaul has warned residents against hiring unsolicited workers and said that residents can avoid scams by checking with police to make sure that the vendor is registered with the township, as is required by vendors.

“Residents are warned to be extremely cautious when selecting a contractor to do work on their home,” said DeVaul. “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. Maplewood has a Township Ordinance that requires anyone who solicits door to door to have a permit and register with the Town. Residents who are randomly solicited by person’s asking to do work should NOT accept or further engage the individuals. I am asking residents to call the Police immediately at 973-762-1234 if something like this occurs. Let us determine if they are legitimate so that you do not become a victim.”

Read DeVaul’s tips on avoiding contractor scams here.

Anyone with information regarding the persons of interest should reach out to Det. Lt. Palmerezzi at 973-761-7913 or mpalmerezzi@maplewoodnj.gov.