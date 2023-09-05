CommunityMaplewood

Maplewood Pool to Open One More Day—Sept. 9—for Dogs Only

From Maplewood Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

The Maplewood Pool may be closed for the summer 2023 season for humans, but dogs will have their day this Saturday, September 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.

The township is once again hosting the popular “Dog Days” event in which Maplewood residents can bring their pooches to the pool for final dip before pool draining begins.

The cost is $10 per dog. Each resident/handler can bring up to two dogs. Dogs should be friendly and socialize well with other dogs and humans. Also, please note: this is for DOGS ONLY. If you bring your kids, please let them know they will not be allowed to swim.

Photo by Julia Verderosa.

Sigh up at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

More information here:

