Maplewood TC Honors Residents Who Passed Away in 2020

At its Annual Reorganization Meeting on New Year’s Day, the Maplewood Township Committee honored 13 citizens of Maplewood that passed away in 2020 and were active in community life.
Robert F. Gist, Jr., Township Clerk and Welfare Director
Susan B. Joseph, member of the Affordable Housing Board, longtime Maplewood volunteer, and Democratic district leader
Robert Dlugos, retired Maplewood firefighter and designated township photographer
William Steeb, retired Maplewood police captain
Richard Rampolla, Maplewood Civic Association volunteer for the Fourth of July Committee and the Maplewood Lions Club
David Sprague, Chairman of the Maplewood Servicemen and Servicewomen’s Organization
Charles F. Gallagher, a retired Maplewood Police Department lieutenant
Mayor Gerard W. Ryan, a former Mayor and Township Committeeperson, and Planning Board member and chair
George L. Millner, retired Maplewood fire captain
Rita Bonin, community volunteer
Daniel Ives, Maplewood businessman, owner of the Maplewood Bike Shed, and community activist
Dr. Godwin Molokwu, local physician and candidate for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education
David Hogenauer, South Mountain Reservation trail keeper
PiaRocel Paras, Maplewood resident
The TC held a moment of silence to honor these members, and noted that Maplewood lost 28 residents in 2020 to the pandemic alone.