Maplewood TC Honors Residents Who Passed Away in 2020

At its Annual Reorganization Meeting on New Year’s Day, the Maplewood Township Committee honored 13 citizens of Maplewood that passed away in 2020 and were active in community life.

Robert F. Gist, Jr., Township Clerk and Welfare Director

Susan B. Joseph, member of the Affordable Housing Board, longtime Maplewood volunteer, and Democratic district leader

Robert Dlugos, retired Maplewood firefighter and designated township photographer

William Steeb, retired Maplewood police captain

Richard Rampolla, Maplewood Civic Association volunteer for the Fourth of July Committee and the Maplewood Lions Club

David Sprague, Chairman of the Maplewood Servicemen and Servicewomen’s Organization

Charles F. Gallagher, a retired Maplewood Police Department lieutenant

Mayor Gerard W. Ryan, a former Mayor and Township Committeeperson, and Planning Board member and chair

George L. Millner, retired Maplewood fire captain

Rita Bonin, community volunteer

Daniel Ives, Maplewood businessman, owner of the Maplewood Bike Shed, and community activist

Dr. Godwin Molokwu, local physician and candidate for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

David Hogenauer, South Mountain Reservation trail keeper

PiaRocel Paras, Maplewood resident

The TC held a moment of silence to honor these members, and noted that Maplewood lost 28 residents in 2020 to the pandemic alone.