Maplewood to Welcome July 4th With Pets, Parades, Ice Cream, 5K, Fireworks & More

by

The town is celebrating the 4th of July in fine fashion with multiple events and multiple venues.

The Village Green
Maplewood is gearing up for its biggest and best 4th of July celebration since the before times (pre-pandemic, that is). The “big” part has a lot to do with spreading the festivities out across the town, with events in Maplewood Village, Memorial Park and DeHart Park. More here:

CHS Track & Field 5K, 8 a.m.
Dunnell Road in Maplewood, near the Civic House, walkup signup starts at 7 a.m.
The link to sign up is here.

Independence Day Bike Parade & Fun Races
10 a.m. Bike Parade starting in Ricalton Square
Bring your decorated bikes, scooters & wagons. Parade ends in Memorial Park with refreshments.
11 a.m. Fun Races in Memorial Park
Sponsored by SOMA Fox Running Club

Enjoy a face full of ice cream!!!
Maplewood’s July 4th ice cream eating contest – 3 p.m. in the Community Center at DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Avenue
Contests for different age groups, including adults.
Sponsored by the Maplewood Rotary Club

Get ready for Maplewood’s 4th of July Pet Parade – 4 p.m.
DeHart Park – meet in front of Community Center – parade around the playground
All pets must be leashed and no fighters or biters (this goes for pet owners too).
Please pre-register: Maplewood.recdesk.com

Fourth of July Fireworks
9 p.m. in Maplewood Memorial Park

