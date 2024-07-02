Maplewood to Welcome July 4th With Pets, Parades, Ice Cream, 5K, Fireworks & More

Maplewood is gearing up for its biggest and best 4th of July celebration since the before times (pre-pandemic, that is). The “big” part has a lot to do with spreading the festivities out across the town, with events in Maplewood Village, Memorial Park and DeHart Park. More here:

CHS Track & Field 5K, 8 a.m.

Dunnell Road in Maplewood, near the Civic House, walkup signup starts at 7 a.m.

The link to sign up is here.

Independence Day Bike Parade & Fun Races

10 a.m. Bike Parade starting in Ricalton Square

Bring your decorated bikes, scooters & wagons. Parade ends in Memorial Park with refreshments.

11 a.m. Fun Races in Memorial Park

Sponsored by SOMA Fox Running Club

Enjoy a face full of ice cream!!!

Maplewood’s July 4th ice cream eating contest – 3 p.m. in the Community Center at DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Avenue

Contests for different age groups, including adults.

Sponsored by the Maplewood Rotary Club

Get ready for Maplewood’s 4th of July Pet Parade – 4 p.m.

DeHart Park – meet in front of Community Center – parade around the playground

All pets must be leashed and no fighters or biters (this goes for pet owners too).

Please pre-register: Maplewood.recdesk.com

Fourth of July Fireworks

9 p.m. in Maplewood Memorial Park