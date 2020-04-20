Milling & Paving on Boyden Ave. from Irvington Ave. to Springfield Ave. Starts April 21

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Milling operations will commence at Boyden Avenue on Tuesday 4/21 (starting at Irvington Ave and working towards Parker Ave and possibly slightly beyond that point the first day). Milling is expected to take 2-3 days and is phased operation. Paving will commence shortly after and is expected to take 2-3 days weather pending.

Parking will be prohibited on Boyden Avenue during this time. Vehicular access will only be reopened between phases once the site has been made safe. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and plan an alternate route. Officers will be on scene to assist motorists as needed.