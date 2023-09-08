PHOTOS: Columbia Cougars Blank Livingston 9-0 in Season Opener

The redemption tour has begun.

Head Coach Gary Mobley has drilled the word “redemption” into his team since the final whistle of last year’s last game against the Lancers. The Cougars went 2-7 in 2022 and were disappointed with this result as they had a roster full of talent. The Cougars began their path to redemption on the right note as they took down the Lancers 9-0 on Thursday night, August 31.

Although low-scoring (the Cougars had 3 touchdowns called back due to penalties), the stout Cougars defense dominated and controlled the game. Livingston had a hard time getting anything going on offense as the Cougar defense constantly snuffed out runs in the back field and flawlessly defended passes. Junior CB/WR Andrew Randazza and Senior RB/WR/S Steve Memo both had multiple pass breakups.

Senior RB/LB Yassan “Pop” Fields took a handoff and squirmed free around midfield with the help of a key block from Senior Offensive Tackle and D-lineman Max Archer to put the Cougars on the scoreboard. Fields then dusted Lancer defenders on his way to the endzone for the Cougars’ lone touchdown. Senior RB/LB/K/P Henry Aaron added the extra point.

Aaron had 2 punts downed inside the Lancers’ own 10, daring them to go the length of the field if they wanted to score. One of these punts came within the last 2 minutes of the game. Aaron punted the ball away on a Cougars 4th down from the Lancer 47 and saw it land on the Lancer 6. With the Lancers backed up to their own endzone, senior DE/Guard William “Billy” Fanka came up big and iced the game as he sacked the Lancer quarterback in the endzone for a safety, making it 9-0 Cougars.

The Cougar student section showed up in a big way, making noise all game, cheering loudly and starting chants while decked out in their USA-themed attire.

The Cougars look for one more step on their path of redemption this Friday as they travel to take on the Paterson Eastside Ghosts at 6pm (9/8) at Bauerle Field. Last year the Cougars fell to the Ghosts in a game they know they should have won, 3-0.

The team hopes local fans will want to make a Friday Night Drive to catch some Cougar Friday Night Lights.