Prospect Preschool Announces Upcoming Community Events

From Prospect Preschool:

Are you looking for a play based preschool program? Join our community events to learn more about our programs for 2-5 year olds.

On May 18th, tour our school from 4pm – 5pm, then enjoy Camille from the Silly Jazz Band on the church lawn at 5pm! Bring a picnic dinner, a blanket/chairs to sit on, family and friends and any community members who are interested in touring our special school.

Free Family Concert & Preschool Tour

Saturday, 5/18, Tours from 4-5pm, Concert at 5pm

On June 6th, come play in one of our classrooms, meet our director and ask questions of fellow Prospect parents. We’ll have pizza to enjoy and will be reading books in support of the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.

Pizza & Playdate: Pride Month Theme

Thursday, 6/6 4pm-6pm

About Us

Prospect Preschool is proudly committed to the idea of play-based learning for young children; and recognizing the individuality of each child is at the core of our curriculum. Using play as a context for learning, children can explore, experiment, and solve problems in imaginative, fun and engaging ways.

Each day at Prospect, children are involved in a variety of activities that promote their social, emotional, and intellectual growth; our teachers seek to foster each student’s self-esteem, individuality, creativity, social, physical, and cognitive skills through the use of music, movement, art, creative play, and language.

Prospect Presbyterian

646 Prospect Street

Maplewood, NJ