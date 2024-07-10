South Orange Joins Maplewood in Seeking Relief for NJ Transit Commuters

The South Orange Village Council voted unanimously on Monday to join Maplewood in urging the Governor and state and federal elected officials to address New Jersey Transit’s ongoing disruptions to service and provide commuters with immediate relief.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum thanked Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and Town Committee Member Vic DeLuca for drafting the resolution and said South Orange would “gladly adopt” it and share it with other mayors to help advocate for the commuting community, which is greatly affected by the continual delays and disruptions.

Collum also applauded commuters for coming together and providing anecdotal information at a virtual Commuters Forum that she and Adams organized on June 26, which was attended by Congressman Andy Kim and a representative from Congresswoman’s Mikie Sherrill’s office.

Last week, the Maplewood Township Committee introduced the resolution with Deputy Maplewood Mayor Jamaine Cripe saying the “atrocious service” NJT has provided in recent years — on top of fare increases — means “it’s gotten to a point to where our community is not being served the way we deserve to be served for the amount of money that we are putting into the transit system.”

Cripe noted the impact on residents’ jobs, and said she feared it would make Maplewood a less desirable place to live “…if this Midtown Direct doesn’t ‘Midtown directly’” get commuters in and out of New York City.

