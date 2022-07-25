South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed President Thair Joshua Will Not Seek Re-Election to BOE

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education President Thair Joshua today announced that he will not seek re-election to a second term on the Board of Education, but will instead focus on his family and career, while continuing to carry out his duties and a full agenda of policies and programs until the end of his term on December 31, 2022.

Joshua was elected by his fellow board members to serve as BOE President in both 2021 and 2022.

Joshua’s full statement:

Serving on the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my life and I’m proud of all we achieved during my 2.5 years on the Board. Despite the ravages of a global pandemic on our small school community we launched our III, initiated programs that improve outcomes for students (Cougar Academy) and teachers (Instructional Coaches), and finally began much needed infrastructural improvements to our school buildings. There is much more to do between now and December and I remain dedicated to the BOE until my term ends. I have decided to refocus on my wonderful family and my work career in 2023 and have decided not to seek a second term on the Board of Education.