South Orange-Maplewood Faced with $4-5M School Budget Shortfall Due to ‘Unforeseen Increases’

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education voted on March 16 to approve its 2023-24 preliminary budget with a projected tax levy increase of 2.33%. A resolution to raise an additional $1.8M in funding for transportation — expected to be approved by the Board of School Estimate later this month — would raise the tax levy by another 1.4% for a total increase of 3.73%.

The district is facing a $4-5 million shortfall due to unexpected rises in several key areas.

However, by halting all discretionary spending and dipping into next year’s fund balance, the administration is “confident” it can cover the shortfall, said Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor at the March 16 budget hearing.

The Board also voted on March 16 on the resolution to obtain approval from the Board of School Estimate to raise $1,820,000 of additional funding to provide courtesy busing for elementary school students who live 1.25 miles and above from their assigned school. If approved, the request would result in an additional 1.4% annual tax increase (an estimated $136 average annual tax increase for Maplewood residents and $159 for South Orange residents) and a permanent tax levy increase. The Board of School Estimate will meet on March 28 to decide the matter, although town leaders who sit on the BOSE have already indicated their support for the measure.

Meanwhile, Taylor said that budget was “extremely challenging” because of “unforeseen increases” including: a $1.25M increase in health benefits costs, $2.25M in Special Education costs, and $500,000 in out-of-district transportation. (See slide below).

Village Green reached out to Taylor and Business Administrator Eric Burnside after the meeting with a series of follow up questions about the budget cost drivers, how long the administration and the BOE had known about them, and what the total tax impact would be to residents.

“The Special Ed increases are…in many different areas and not just one specific category of Special Education, paraprofessionals are one of the main drivers,” Taylor replied. “The overall tax levy, excluding the courtesy busing proposal, is 2.33%. This includes debt service aid, which increased from last year because we closed out completed construction projects, and interest earned on bond money.”

Via email, Taylor shared, “The tax impact for 1.25 miles is $1,820,000 or a 1.4% overall increase.” When Village Green asked, “So do we add that 1.4% [for additional transportation funding] to the 2.33% to get an estimated 3.73% increase should the BOSE approve?” Taylor responded, “Yes, that is correct.”

Taylor said the presentation will be updated with this tax impact analysis at the final budget hearing on April 27th. “Last night was the Tentative Budget approval which doesn’t always have that information.”

Asked about the increases, Taylor said, “We emphasized in the opening statement and in last night’s discussion, that it was indeed unexpected. The Business Administrator and Business Office identified the increased spending trajectory early on and continued to monitor the trend so we could be prepared to address it and more importantly investigate the genesis.”

Several BOE members expressed concerns about not being made aware of the shortfall earlier. BOE 1st VP Elissa Malespina said she was “very concerned” and noted that all BOE members were not made aware of the overages until last month. “I am not OK with this,” she said.

Burnside said he had made the Facilities, Finance and Technology Committee aware of the shortfall last November. “We started talking about it and it just kind of manifested itself since then.” He continued, “We identified this situation very early…we are not over budget.”

Malespina also asked if anything could be changed regarding the outsourcing of paraprofessionals, one of the bigger cost drivers. Taylor said the district was looking into other providers.

BOE President Kaitlin Wittleder asked about the improvements needed at Maplewood Middle School, which parents have been speaking out about for months. Taylor acknowledged the concerns and noted that repairs were taking place.

In past administrations, the Business Administrator would begin presenting information about the budget to the BOE and the public earlier in the budget cycle; sometimes as early as the previous fall and winter and by January at the latest. The administrator would project various scenarios about tax increases for individual households, while emphasizing that the final budget would not be known until the district received notice of state aid. (This year, state aid numbers were only recently released.)

Malespina said the BOE only had 24 hours to read and digest the information about the budget and the busing proposal. “…under previous administrations there were multiple discussions around our budget” as early as January, she said. “We note that concern,” said Taylor. “If it’s the preference of the board to have multiple special budget meetings we will comply with that.”

“My hands were tied; I couldn’t move forward until I got” that information, Burnside countered.

2nd VP Nubia Duvall Wilson suggested a “tiered approach” where the business administrator would project different scenarios earlier.

“It was a little stressful” to get information so late, said BOE member Regina Eckert. “I am struggling to be comfortable that I have the full picture.”

Taylor reiterated that this is the first step in the process. The budget next goes to the County Superintendent for approval, then the Board of School estimate meets about it on March 28. The public hearing to approve the budget is tentatively scheduled for the week of April 27.

“…our goal is to improve the budget process for next year to ensure that conversations are happening early and often,” said Wittleder in response to a question from Village Green. “I have asked our Attorney to provide sample budget schedules to help us with adopting best practices and procedures moving forward.”

See the budget discussion below, starting at the 1:51 mark:





Download (PDF, 371KB)