Spray Park for Maplecrest Park Scrapped Due to High Bids

Maplewood officials reported on March 21 that plans to build a spray park in Maplecrest Park have been abandoned because the bids far exceeded the budget for the project.

However, township leaders said they were working on alternative — albeit less grand — plans for the space.

“I have been very excited about the spray park. I was excited by the community engagement that went into planning out the spray park before I was even elected. I watch all of those conversations and those meetings. And I was very disappointed when the bids came in for the spray park,” said Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel.

Engel reported that bids came in at around $1.3M to build the spray park “as designed.” Approximately $460,000 had been allocated for the project through the township’s Open Space Trust Fund.

But, the deputy mayor reported, the Maplewood Health and Community Services committee “talked about what we can do to reimagine what to do with the dilapidated tennis courts and still have some kind of space with water features and a cool down area and liven up the area and make it usable for multiple purposes.”

“We’re going to start looking at other options that would be less costly,” said Engel, noting that “at this moment in time a $1.3M project would just be a burden on our taxpayers.”

“What we talked about at Health and Community Services is that we would essentially demolish the … tennis courts and we’re thinking of this as an outdoor play space … a hard surface play space for larger type activities,” reported TC member Vic DeLuca. “We talked about a temporary spray park. Last year or this year, we did an ice skating event over at DeHart … bike rodeos, other activities.”

“We know that there’s $460,000 in the open space funds that were budgeted for the spray park. What we’d like to do is reserve that money as an opportunity to rethink this site and draw down some funds to make it happen sooner rather than later.”

“There’s still an urgency to this,” said Mayor Dafis. “We are focused on recreational activities that are neurodiverse, which was at the heart of the spray park idea to begin with. So we want to make that clear that we are not forgetting about that.”

“But yeah a $1.3M bond at this point in time is not wise,” said Dafis.

In light of the recent arrest of Maplewood Supt. of Public Works Cesare Riccardi due to allegations of bid rigging, Village Green asked DeLuca and Engel about the spray park bidding process. In response, DeLuca provided the following information:

Any expenditure above $44,000 must be bid out through a sealed bid process based on specifications in bid documents. There is a public opening of the bids. Contracts are awarded to the lowest responsible bidder through action by the Township Committee. After the bids are opened they become public and can be acquired through the normal OPRA process.

The spray park bids followed the sealed bid process. Specifications were prepared by an outside consulting firm, Colliers Engineering. The bid opening was at 10am on March 2nd in town hall. It was under the supervision of Township Clerk Fritzen and Township Engineer Paul Kittner. I was present in the audience.

See Engel and DeLuca discuss the spray park at 48:10 in the video: