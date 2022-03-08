CommunityMaplewood

St. Joe’s in Maplewood to Hold Prayers for Ukraine Service March 10

by The Village Green
The Village Green
In addition to daily prayer services being held at Holy Ascension of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Irvington Avenue. St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church will be hosting Holy Ascension’s pastor Rev. Sviatoslav Hot for a prayer service on March 10.

“Please join us in person or live stream for a Special Prayer Service with music for the people of Ukraine at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in the church,” read an email from Pastor Fr. Jim Worth to St. Joseph’s parishioners. “Our guest will be the pastor of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension in Maplewood. Please join us in support.”

St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church is located at 767 Prospect Street in Maplewood, NJ.

Items for donation to Ukraine at St. Joseph Church in Maplewood

St. Joe’s has also been collecting donations for Ukraine, along with Holy Ascension.

A community member recently posted the following update to Village Green’s Facebook page regarding current aid needs (Visit Village Green News & Views Facebook group for updates):

  • Sleeping bags
  • Boots
  • Vacuum storage bags
  • Thermal blankets (the fold up silver ones NOT regular blankets)
  • Body armor, such as Kevlar vests

If you have any of these, or have industry contacts who can provide large quantities, please reach out to the church of the Holy Ascension at 652 Irvington Ave, Maplewood: https://www.uocofusa.org/

They definitely DO need donations of cash to help ship the food/clothing donations they have collected so far to Ukraine. You can drop off cash or use zelle (kondryshyn.olena@gmail.com) or Venmo (@walktopeace).

