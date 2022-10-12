TheCannaBossLady To Host Menopause Workshop on Tues., October 18

From TheCannaBossLady:

In honor of World Menopause Day & Women’s History Month, we’ve decided to move the original date of September 28th to October 18th, same time; same place.

World Menopause Day is observed on October 18 every year to raise awareness about the impact the condition has on the lives of women around the world. Despite affecting about half of the world’s population, menopause isn’t talked about as much as it should be. Observing the day is also an opportunity to encourage further medical research on the condition.

HISTORY OF WORLD MENOPAUSE DAY

World Menopause Day was established in 1984 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Menopause Society (IMS) with the intention of spreading awareness about this condition that affects women as they age.

Menopause is a term used to describe the natural decline of a woman’s reproductive hormones, beginning between the ages of 45 and 55, when the body experiences its last menstrual cycle.

Common symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, and sleep disturbances. All of these symptoms can result in an increase in anxiety and depression. After menopause, women are more at risk of developing conditions like heart disease and osteoporosis.

If you are confused about, or have been struggling through menopause then this is the workshop for you!

We will cover:

– What is happening to your body and why

– How to manage your symptoms

– Simple changes you can make to help you feel your best

– CBD products that can help

This is designed to be a fun interactive workshop where you can meet other amazing women & connect through your shared experiences. You will leave feeling INVIGORATED & EMPOWERED!

Sue Page is a PN Level 1 Nutrition Certified Coach, IIN Health Coach and Menopause Educator. Sue works exclusively with midlife women to empower them to create healthy, sustainable lifestyles through menopause and beyond!

Jill Cohen is a Cannabis Enthusiast, Educator, and Entrepreneur who empowers you to make informed choices around Cannabis wellness. CBD Certified Consultant and Founding Owner of TheCannaBossLady CBD Boutique and Elevated, a luxury cannabis dispensary (coming soon).

Free RSVP, click here: https://www.universe.com/events/menopause-101-wtf-is-happening-to-me-tickets-KYMQLH

CBD Tea and snacks will be served