Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

‘There’s Magic in the Web of It’ — CHS Annual Shakespeare Fest April 21

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Steve MacPherson, Teacher of English, Columbia High School:

The 21st Annual Shakespeare Festival will take place this Thursday, April 20. Students have prepared scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Julius Ceasar, Othello, Titus Andronicus, Henry IV Part One, As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew, and more! All participants will receive a t-shirt donning the winning logo design inspired by the quotation “There’s magic in the web of it” and created by sophomore Sallie Thoroman. Students and parents can order additional merchandise featuring the logo at Custom Ink. The festival runs from 7:55 until 2:15 and is open to the public. All are welcome!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Library 2023 Ideas Festival Starts April 18

Merchants, Makers, and Music On The Streets of...

CHS Students, Alumni Petition to Save Full-Year Journalism...

CHS Model UN Brings Home 12 Awards From...

CHS Junior Madison Stevens Qualifies to Compete in...

Montclair Film and La Cinémathèque are Pleased to...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE