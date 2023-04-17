‘There’s Magic in the Web of It’ — CHS Annual Shakespeare Fest April 21

From Steve MacPherson, Teacher of English, Columbia High School:

The 21st Annual Shakespeare Festival will take place this Thursday, April 20. Students have prepared scenes from Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Julius Ceasar, Othello, Titus Andronicus, Henry IV Part One, As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew, and more! All participants will receive a t-shirt donning the winning logo design inspired by the quotation “There’s magic in the web of it” and created by sophomore Sallie Thoroman. Students and parents can order additional merchandise featuring the logo at Custom Ink. The festival runs from 7:55 until 2:15 and is open to the public. All are welcome!