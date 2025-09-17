YouthNet Gears Up for Fall Clubs After Successful Summer Internship Program

From YouthNet:

The Fall 2025 YouthNet after school club rosters at South Orange and Maplewood middle schools will be available on September 17, at this year’s Back-To-School Nights. Registration will begin on Wednesday, September 17, and clubs start on Monday, October 6.

Visit the YouthNet website page lists fore more information and to register: somayouthnet.org/ms- clubs

This spring, some YouthNet students took a deep dive into DC/Marvel comics, others combined Coding and LEGO in Robotics workshops while still others worked to solve Crimes and Murder Mysteries. Weird Science, Anime and Personal Empowerment were all on display at both middle schools.

And this school year, middle school students will get the added benefit of special training to help them identify their personal stress triggers and learn to address them, all within the context of the club setting. This new program is a result of the generous support of The Maplewood Foundation, South Mountain YMCA, and New Jersey American Water.

Studies show that the hours between 3-6 p.m. are when teens are at their most vulnerable.

YouthNet, a 501(c)3, through their after school clubs program offers our middle school population ways to explore new ideas in the comfort and safety of their school building. YouthNet gives students the chance to step back and engage with new friends in unexpected ways.

Columbia High School students also found success through YouthNet programming. They turned out in a big way for our summer internship program. By partnering with businesses and organizations across our two towns, YouthNet offered 30 CHS students the opportunity to learn new skills and gain real world experience outside of the school setting. They attended workshops about resume building and business etiquette preparing them for a new chapter in their lives.

As YouthNet begins our 17th year as a promoter of teen activity and well being, we wish to thank the township committees of both South Orange and Maplewood, and all the local organizations and individual donors that have supported us through the years to make our community a better place for our teens.