COVID-19 Government South Orange Towns

April 29: South Orange Reports 84 Positive COVID-19 Cases; 217 Residents Have Been Tested

By access_timeApr-29-2020

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Neighbors,

As of 3:00 p.m. today, 217 South Orange residents have received access to the limited available Covid-19 testing (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms) and of that number, 84 tests have returned positive and 130 have returned negative. To date, two members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

Local testing sites are available here.

By the Numbers: Impact of COVID-19 in South Orange

You May Also Like

  • Despite Projected $1.5M Shortfall, South Orange to Keep Budget Increase Below 3% — and Will Extend Property Tax Grace Period
  • South Orange to Host Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 April 30
  • April 29: South Orange Reports 84 Positive COVID-19 Cases; 217 Residents Have Been Tested
  • Coronavirus Crisis Delays Construction on South Orange-Maplewood Schools by 1 Year