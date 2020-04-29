April 29: South Orange Reports 84 Positive COVID-19 Cases; 217 Residents Have Been Tested

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Neighbors,

As of 3:00 p.m. today, 217 South Orange residents have received access to the limited available Covid-19 testing (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms) and of that number, 84 tests have returned positive and 130 have returned negative. To date, two members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

Local testing sites are available here.

By the Numbers: Impact of COVID-19 in South Orange