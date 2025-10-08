Fall Leaf Pickup Information for Maplewood and South Orange

Autumn is in the air and that means the towns of Maplewood and South Orange are gearing up for their fall leaf pickup season.

Each town has released its pickup schedules and maps. Leaf pickup starts on October 27 in Maplewood and November 10 in South Orange. Information (and links to more information) for both towns can be found below.

MAPLEWOOD

From the Township of Maplewood: Each Autumn, the Department of Public Works schedules four rounds of leaf pickup from residential properties located within Maplewood Township.

During this time, residents are permitted to rake all of their leaves from their properties to the street, with certain restrictions (see rules and regulations on the township website.) Pickups are done on a rotating basis curbside (see map and schedule). Residents are also permitted to drop their leaves off at the DPW yard (359 Boyden Ave.).

Download (PDF, 410KB)

SOUTH ORANGE

From the Village website: Residents are allowed to pile their household leaves in the street for pickup only during the scheduled leaf pickup period (Nov. 10 to Dec. 10, 2025). However, putting leaves in the street increases the likelihood of flooding due to blocked catch basins and impeded storm water flow as well as increasing traffic and safety risks for first responders, drivers, cyclists and even pedestrians. (Additionally, changing state storm water regulations may rule this practice out in the future). Because of this, residents are asked to only pile leaves in the street just before their neighborhood will be picked up by the Public Works Department. For more information check out the website and the leaf map to see when crews will be active in your neighborhood.

For the interactive leaf pick-up map for South Orange, visit the website’s map page.

Alternatives to leaf pickup

Both towns encourage residents to consider not removing leaves from their yards, as leaves can be used as mulch, winter insulation for weather sensitive plants or to enrich the soil.

Essex County has also released its leaf pickup schedule for County Roads. Check it out here.