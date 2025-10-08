2025 Leaf Collection Schedule for County Roads in South Orange & Maplewood

Essex County, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced Essex County’s 2025 Leaf Collection Schedule for County Roads. Residents whose properties are on County Roads may place their leaves in biodegradable bags or sweep the loose leaves into piles at the curb.

To organize leaf collection on County roads, Essex County is divided into four sectors. There will be three pickups in each section of the County. DiVincenzo has asked residents on County roads to check the county leaf collection schedule and coordinate their fall cleanup activities with the County. Leaves should be swept to the curb or placed in biodegradable bags at the curb no more than seven days before the scheduled pickup time. In addition, residents are asked to pile leaves at least 10 feet from a storm drain.

The following schedule lists the four sectors, the municipalities included in each section and the collection times when leaves will be picked up in each section.

Section I: (Cedar Grove, Millburn and West Orange) Monday, October 27th to Friday, October 31st; Monday, November 24th to Friday, November 28th; and Monday, December 22nd to Friday, December 26th.

Section II: (South Orange and Maplewood) Monday, November 3rd to Friday, November 7th; Monday, December 1st to Friday, December 5th; and Monday, December 29th to Friday, January 2, 2026.

Section III: (Belleville and East Orange) Monday, November 10th to Friday, November 14th; Monday, December 8th to Friday, December 12th; and Monday, January 5, 2026, to Friday, January 9, 2026 (The last pick up will be made only if it is needed).

Section IV: (Irvington, Newark and Orange) Monday, November 17th to Friday, November 21st and Monday, December 15th to Friday, December 19th.

Essex County has entered into shared services agreements with Bloomfield, Caldwell, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Montclair, North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona and West Caldwell. In these municipalities, the local Department of Public Works will collect leaves on County roads. If your property is located on a County road in one of these towns, please consult your municipal Public Works Department for more information or to obtain a schedule.

Residents who have questions about the leaf collection schedule may call the Essex County Department of Public Works at 973-226-8500, Ext. 0.