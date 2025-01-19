Hoboken PATH Station to Close Jan. 30-Feb. 25 for Repairs

Attention Maplewood and South Orange commuters! Hoboken’s PATH (Port Authority Trans-Hudson) station, providing transit from Hoboken to NYC, will be closed from 11:59 PM Thursday, January 30 until 5 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2025 “for significant track and station upgrades.”

“PATH has worked with regional transit partners to provide customers with extensive travel alternatives while this work is completed, including expanded ferry service, frequent shuttle buses to other PATH stations, and supplemental PATH, light rail, and NJ TRANSIT bus service between Hoboken and Manhattan,” reads a notice on the PATH website. PATH will be hosting a virtual public information session on the closure on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 6 – 7:30 PM. Click here to register.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum reached out to her transit contacts and received this response, “NJTransit is also publishing a webpage next week that will have more detail travel/fare options and information (it will be njtransit.com/hobokenpath).”

In the meantime, commuters can visit this link below from the Port Authority website for more details, including alternative travel options:

https://www.panynj.gov/path/en/path-forward/hoboken-station-closure.html