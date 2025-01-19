MaplewoodSouth OrangeTransportation

Hoboken PATH Station to Close Jan. 30-Feb. 25 for Repairs

by

The Port Authority is providing a list of alternative options, sharing updates via its website, and hosting a virtual info session on January 21.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Attention Maplewood and South Orange commuters! Hoboken’s PATH (Port Authority Trans-Hudson) station, providing transit from Hoboken to NYC, will be closed from 11:59 PM Thursday, January 30 until 5 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2025 “for significant track and station upgrades.”

“PATH has worked with regional transit partners to provide customers with extensive travel alternatives while this work is completed, including expanded ferry service, frequent shuttle buses to other PATH stations, and supplemental PATH, light rail, and NJ TRANSIT bus service between Hoboken and Manhattan,” reads a notice on the PATH website.

PATH will be hosting a virtual public information session on the closure on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 6 – 7:30 PM. Click here to register.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum reached out to her transit contacts and received this response, “NJTransit is also publishing a webpage next week that will have more detail travel/fare options and information (it will be njtransit.com/hobokenpath).”

In the meantime, commuters can visit this link below from the Port Authority website for more details, including alternative travel options:

https://www.panynj.gov/path/en/path-forward/hoboken-station-closure.html

Related Articles

Craft Club Studio in South Orange Bedazzles at...

Mr. Bing Goes to Trenton— South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent...

South Orange Symphony To Perform Free Family Concert...

GameChanger Opens Gym for the Over-40 Set in...

New Year Brings New Co-Editor & Ownership Changes...

Photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa To Host Valentine-Themed Pet...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE