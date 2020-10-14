South Orange Hosts ‘Spooky Spiotta’ Virtual Costume Contest Oct. 29-Nov. 1

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance:

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) announced “Spooky Spiotta” – a virtual costume contest and photo opportunity for the entire family, generously presented by Natalie Farrell of Weichert Realtors and sponsored by our friends from Sparkhouse Toys.

From October 29 through November 1, Spiotta Park (located on the corner of Valley St. and South Orange Avenue) will be decorated for the holiday providing a festive and fun backdrop for family photos. Dress your kids, your pets and the entire family and head over to Spooky Spiotta to take some ghoulishly cool photos.

Be sure to post your photos on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #SpookySpiotta and follow @SoVillageCenter. The most creative photos posted before Midnight on November 1 will win gift certificates to various South Orange businesses including Sparkhouse Toys, BGR and Pet Wants.

On Halloween, Saturday, October 31, after you snap and post your photos, stop by participating businesses for discounted food and merchandise. Simply mention “Spooky Spiotta” and you can save on a picnic dinner to bring to the Halloween Movie Night at Floods Hill, as well as other specials throughout town. Visit our website for a list of participating businesses and more information on the Halloween Movie Night at Floods Hill.

“Unfortunately, our traditional Halloween Costume Contest and downtown Trick or Treating are canceled this year due to COVID-19, but we wanted to provide some Halloween fun for families to enjoy, outside, and in a socially distant manner. Please enjoy and be sure to wear two masks this year!” stated Julie Doran, SOVCA’s Executive Director.

Natalie Farrell, a long time sponsor of the South Orange Halloween festivities added, “I’ve always enjoyed sponsoring the Halloween activities in South Orange and hope everyone has a chance to enjoy this year’s festivities. Be safe and Happy Halloween.”

About South Orange Village Center Alliance

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to making downtown South Orange a vibrant place to live, work and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown business district. SOVCA’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping our governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. For more information, visit sovillagecenter.org.