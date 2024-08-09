South Orange Monitoring Tropical Storm Debby This Weekend

From South Orange Township:

The South Orange Office of Emergency Management is monitoring potential impacts of Tropical Cyclone Storm Debby this weekend.

The National Weather Service is advising of heavy rain today, into tomorrow, as the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Debby move through the area and could bring isolated wind gusts, tornado threats and flooding throughout our service area. The weather system could bring hazardous wind gusts of up to 50 mph across the service area – enough to potentially topple trees, bring down branches on wires and cause outages.

In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both PSE&G and the South Orange Police Department non-emergency line.

PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) or text “OUT” to 4PSEG or visit pseg.com/myaccount. You can view the PSEG outage map: http://outagecenter.pseg.com/external/default.html.

South Orange PD non-emergency line: (973) 763-3000

Downed wires should always be considered “live,” and residents should remain at least 30 feet away. Residents who rely on power for medical equipment should notify their PSE&G as well as the South Essex Fire Department (SEFD) non-emergency line prior to the storm.

SEFD non-emergency line: (973) 762-6500

Additional information:

If there are power outages, the Village asks all residents and neighborhood associations and groups to do their best to check on any residents that may be elderly or have special needs.

Please limit calls to Police/Fire/EMS/911/emergency services to life-threatening conditions. Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern at http://www.southorange.org/597/SO-Connect or by downloading the app GovAlert on your mobile phone. Understand non-high priority requests may not be responded to immediately.

Below is information from PSE&G:

In advance of the storm, PSE&G crews performed system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies to fulfill our commitment to bring customers safe and reliable service regardless of extreme weather conditions.

Stay connected:

Download the PSE&G mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications at pseg.com/outagecenter.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734). You can also report your outage through our app or on our website at pseg.com/myaccount.

Follow PSE&G on Facebook, Instagram (@PSEG) and Twitter (@PSEGdelivers) for updates before, during and after the storm.

Visit PSE&G’s Outage Map for the latest in outage info, restoration times and crew locations across New Jersey at pseg.com/outagecenter.

To report an outage by phone, call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).

Storm Safety: