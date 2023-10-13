South Orange’s Tyler Delk Needs Your Help as He Recovers From Near-Fatal Crash

On September 29, South Orange native Tyler Delk was critically injured in a car accident in Connecticut where he goes to collage at Sacred Heart University. There, he has been placed in a medically-induced coma as he recovers from “multiple significant injuries, including a brain injury, dissected carotid artery, broken jaw, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and lacerated spleen among other things,” according to his aunt Nichole Nicholls, who has created a GoFundMe page to help pay for Tyler’s care.

On October 11, Nicholls posted an update, including this information:

“There is still tremendous uncertainty and there won’t be a lot of immediate answers regarding his long term prognosis. For now, Tyler remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU. He is still on key life support including breathing tubes, feeding tubes, and continual medication for sedation, pain, injury, infection, etc. He has a traumatic brain injury which is by far the biggest and scariest unknown right now. He will be having several procedures in the next few days to address his broken jaw, dissected artery, and other issues.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the nearly 1000 people ‘here’ who have been touched by Tyler one way or the other over the last 19 years. We are deeply grateful for all of your support and love during these difficult days, weeks, and probably months ahead.”

Visit Tyler’s GoFundMe page at: gofundme.com/f/healing-for-tyler-delk