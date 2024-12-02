Tandem Real Estate Group to Host 8th Annual Summer Camp Fair on Sunday, December 8

From Tandem Real Estate Group:

As the weather starts to get colder, it’s time to start to think about SUMMER!

Looking for information on Summer Camps, but don’t know where to start? Good news! The 8th Annual Summer Camp Fair is here! Many camps fill up by January – so now is the time to do your research and get registered.

The Camp Fair, sponsored by Tandem Real Estate Group, will be held on December 8th from 12-3pm at The Woodland (60 Woodland Road, Maplewood). This event is free to all and children are welcome to attend. Entertainment and refreshments will be provided.

Two dozen day and overnight camps are participating (including many new camps!) and will provide materials and answer questions regarding their unique programing. All of the camps serve SOMA families and beyond and are looking forward to welcoming new campers. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.tandemnj.com/somacampfair/

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Teri at 908-307-2867, or email tandemnj@compass.com.