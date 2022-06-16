MaplewoodSchools / KidsUncategorized

Columbia High School Students Dazzle at Prom & on the Red Carpet

by Joy Yagid
written by Joy Yagid
Columbia High School’s 2022 Prom went off beautifully on June 15, 2022. The evening started off with a red carpet walk in front of the high school before the students boarded their buses to the Westmount Country Club. The weather was perfect and everyone seemed to have enjoyed themselves.

The following day, the students received an email from Asst. Principals Terry Woolard and Melissa Butler signed “with love”: “Good morning, Class of 2022. We want to thank you for such an extraordinary prom. We appreciate you and we are so excited to celebrate your graduation in just 9 days.”

Here are a few photos from the evening.

 

