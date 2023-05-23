Maplewood to Submit ’23 Budget to State in June After Correcting ‘Error’, Making Amendments

Maplewood Township will submit its $54 million 2023 municipal budget to the state for review in June, according to township administrator Patrick Wherry, who reports that the delay has to do with necessary “budget adjustments” that include correcting an error that was identified by the Finance Department after the budget was introduced.

Once state review is completed, the Maplewood Township Committee will then schedule hearings to adopt the budget.

“Since the introduction of the budget, we became aware that budget amendments are necessary to adjust appropriations in the Recreation Division and the Fire Department,” Township Administrator Patrick Wherry wrote to Village Green in response to an email request.

“We will also make adjustments to include grants that have been received since budget introduction and any necessary adjustments identified during the State review. The overall amendment will be budget neutral. Once the State completes the budget review, the Township Committee will consider the budget amendment and budget adoption over two, subsequent, regularly scheduled meetings.”

In response to questions from Village Green about why these amendments/adjustments were not discovered or made earlier, Wherry replied:

The amendment for the Recreation Division is to correct an error in the salary and wage total which left the line underfunded. This was an input error identified by our Finance Department after the budget was introduced.

The amendment for the Fire Department is to move appropriations from the salary and wage line to the other expense line. This is being done to reflect that as of July 1, 2023, the Fire Department staff salaries will be paid by SEFD, which is funded by the other expense line.

There will also be an amendment to realize a $400,000 grant we received from the New Jersey Department of Health for strengthening local public health capacity. A majority of this grant will be used for salary expense in the Health Department. The grant period is July, 2023 through June, 2024, so the 2023 budget offset will be proportional.

“Maplewood is currently completing the accounting close out for 2022, after which we will complete our 2022 Annual Financial Statement (AFS). The AFS must be transmitted to the State in order for the State to approve our 2023 budget. We expect to transmit the AFS to the State by June 12,” said Wherry.

Wherry continued, “The Township Committee is committed to adopting a responsible budget, and has pledged to limit the municipal tax increase to 3.5%. Until the final adoption of the budget, all municipal services will continue to be provided and funded by temporary appropriations.”

Wherry has jumped into the budget process midstream; he started work on May 1 after being appointed on April 18.

On May 2, when the township tabled the adoption of the budget, Mayor Dean Dafis said the postponement was due to “pending completion of the state’s review of our submitted budget.”

After a series of public budget workshops in January and February, budget discussions at the Township Committee’s March 7, March 21, and April 4 meetings were plagued by technical problems that made them unintelligible when viewed remotely.

On March 21, then-Acting Township Administrator Gregg Schuster and Township CFO Joseph Kolodziej asked TC members for guidance on cutting items from the budget (in a conversation which is not fully captured on the township’s recording but which Village Green recorded in person) here:

Although Schuster presented preliminary graphics and charts during the January 30 workshop, no followup slide presentations of the final budget have been shared with the public since then. Wherry reports, “Budget information, including visuals, will be made available between the budget amendment and budget adoption.”

The budget appended to the May 2 TC agenda is the most up-to-date budget document, reports Wherry, and can be found on the township website here. Village Green has downloaded the document and attached it below.

On April 4, Dafis spoke on the budget but didn’t offer a slide presentation (listen at the 17:00 minute mark here). After the May 2 meeting, Wherry discussed some highlights of the budget here:

The township’s 2022 budget was not passed until September. The township’s previous administrator resigned in December after filing a whistleblower lawsuit against Dafis and the TC. In the suit, Giaimis claimed Maplewood CFO Joseph Kolodziej was responsible for last year’s “embarrassingly late” budget.

Download (PDF, 501KB)