Parts of Valley St. Closed During the Day Oct. 1-17 for NJ American Water Line Construction

The following notice is from the Township of Maplewood:

Good morning, Maplewood. New Jersey American Water (NJAW) will be replacing lead service lines along sections of Valley Street, from Wednesday, October 1 through Friday, October 17, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Read more about NJAW’s work here.

NJAW’s work will require sectional closures along Valley during this period; and these daily closures will be announced via Maplewood Police Dept.’s NIXLE system, which you can sign up for online here; or by simply texting our zip code (07040) to 888777.

Essex County plans to continue their Valley Street intersection upgrade project at the conclusion of NJAW’s work. The county project includes milling and paving at the intersections; which is currently planned to be done at night to minimize disruption.