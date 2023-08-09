7th Annual Bob Miller Oysterfest—September 9 at The Woodland in Maplewood

From The Robert J. Miller Foundation:

August 9, 2023 – (MAPLEWOOD, NJ) – The 7th annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for Melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will be held at The Woodland on September 9, 2023. In partnership with the Township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event and fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 to support awareness of Melanoma and provide essential funds for Melanoma research and MAPSO families in need.

New for Oysterfest 2023 is Burger Bash, a burger-tasting competition hosted by local MAPSO restaurants featuring their best burger options for the community. In keeping with the tradition of this event, festivities will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 5-10 pm under tents at The Woodland, located at 60 Woodland Road in the heart of Maplewood Village. Live music from the band Garden State Groove and DJ sounds from Nix in the Mix will be featured. Additional highlights for the adults-only event include an open bar, bagpipers, dining with local eateries and the popular oysters and raw bar.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/tickets/ or at St. James’s Gate in Maplewood.

“We are proud to continue our mission supporting local families in need as well as contributing to the incredible work being done by the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF),” says Grace Miller, co-founder of Robert J. Miller Foundation. “Following the success of our 2022 event, we were able to provide support to a South Orange family whose son was battling cancer and secured a donation to the MRF in memory of Christopher Westdyk, a local resident who lost his brave battle with melanoma in 2019. This year, we look forward to welcoming members of the MRF team who will be participating at

Oysterfest and helping us recognize a new grant established in memory of Bob Miller to Nora Alexander, a medical student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis conducting essential melanoma research.”

The five local MAPSO restaurants participating in the Oysterfest 2023 Burger Bash include Coda Kitchen & Bar, Lorena’s Restaurant & Bar, The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, St. James’s Gate and Village Hall by Landmark. Not all burgers are created equal and as part of the fun competition, select Oysterfest Burger Bash judges will help decide who has the “Best Overall Flavor,” “Most Creative,” “Best Appearance/Presentation,” and “Best Toppings,” etc., to highlight a few categories.

The Robert J. Miller Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Maplewood, NJ, was created in 2015 in memory of Robert J. Miller, a local Maplewood resident of many years who passed away after a two- year battle from Melanoma. The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest event raises funds for Melanoma research and reserves donation contributions for local families who are facing an unexpected medical crisis. Over the last eight years, the Robert J. Miller Foundation has raised more than $100,000 as part of these efforts. To contribute or participate as a sponsor, please contact us at: http://www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/sponsorship/, and donations are always accepted at: http://www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/donate. Stay updated via social by following us on Facebook. For

more information, contact us via email at bobmilleroysterfest@gmail.com.