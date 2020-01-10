American Theater Group Presents New Musical ‘Till’

From American Theater Group

American Theater Group—which most recently brought acclaimed productions of The Bridges of Madison County and Tell Them I’m Still Young, starring Andre Braugher and Michelle Pawk, to New Jersey—is thrilled to present the moving new musical Till. This stirring and powerful show tells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, whose murder in Mississippi helped to ignite the civil rights movement. Written by Leo Schwartz and DC Cathro, Till will make its New Jersey premiere at the end of Black History Month, with preview performances on February 27th and 28th, and will open on February 29th. With many of the scenes set inside a church, this production will be staged at the historic Church of St. Andrew in South Orange, NJ.

Till made its world premiere in July 2019 at the New York Musical Festival. TheNew York Times praised it as “by far the best of four shows I saw at this year’s festival,” with Theater Mania calling it “a beautiful tribute to Emmett and his mother, Mamie Till.”

American Theater Group’s production of Tillwill be directed by Cezar Williams with choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Full cast information will be available at the end of January. The production will run February 27th through March 8th at The Episcopal Church of St. Andrew & Holy Communion, 160 S. Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ. Tickets are $39 and are available here.

Performance dates and times are as follows:

Feb. 27th & 28th at 7:00 pm (Previews)

Feb. 29th, March 5th, 6th & 7th at 7:00 pm

March 1st & 8th at 1:00 pm (March 1st will be performance followed by a talk-back with show director and writers)

About American Theater Group

American Theater Group, a professional member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance,was launched by Producing Artistic Director James Vagias in 2012 with co-founders Joe Mancuso, Rick Sordelet and then Mayor of Rahway Jim Kennedy. ATG produces musicals and plays, as well as offering a new reading series and arts-in-education programming. Its focus is on producing new and classical works, primarily by American playwrights, with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. American Theater Group’s Board of Trustees chairperson is South Orange resident and Tony Award-winning actress Michelle Pawk.