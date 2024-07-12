British Swim School Opens New Location in Maplewood

From British Swim School:

British Swim School, the nation’s premier swim school franchise, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Maplewood. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by Mayor Nancy Adams, marking a significant milestone for the community.

Addressing a Critical Need

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1-4 and the second for ages 5-10. Quality swim lessons have been shown to reduce the risk of drowning by 88%. Recognizing this critical need, British Swim School brings its award-winning swim lessons to the SOMA area, where many young children need to learn how to swim.

Comprehensive Swim Programs for All Ages

Located at 333 Elmwood Avenue inside the heated indoor pool at Winchester Gardens Retirement Community, British Swim School offers swim lessons for all ages, from 3 months to adults. The school’s adult classes are particularly popular, addressing the statistic that over 50% of American adults can’t swim.

A Trusted Name in Swim Education

With over 40 years of experience, British Swim School believes that everyone, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. The school’s mantra, “Survival of the Littlest,” emphasizes teaching survival skills first, followed by stroke development and advanced skills. As part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School operates over 315 schools across the United States and Canada.

Unique Features of British Swim School:

Survival Skills Focus: Teaching floating as a survival skill before strokes.

Goal-Oriented Curriculum: Five clear goals for each skill level keep students motivated.

Individualized Learning: Students advance at their own pace.

Small Groups: Maximum 4:1 student-to-instructor ratio for personalized attention.

No Floaties: Preparing children for real-life emergencies.

Floating in Street Clothes: Teaching survival skills for real-life emergencies during “Survival Week” 4x per year.

Awesome Instructors: Friendly and highly trained instructors.

Ongoing Classes: Year-round lessons in heated indoor pools.

A Word from the Franchise Owner

“We are excited to bring our award-winning swim lessons to SOMA,” said Franchise Owner Robert Stapf. “We teach 40,000 students every week nationwide, and now local parents have the opportunity to benefit from our 40+ years of experience. Every child deserves to be save in and around water.”

For more information, call 201-645-1300 or visit britishswimschool.com.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, “Survival of the Littlest,” focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. British Swim Schools gives peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 315 schools across the United States and Canada.