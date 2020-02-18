Bistro d’Azur to Host 5-Course Burgundy Wine Pairing Dinner Thursday, Feb. 27

From Bistro d’Azur

Join us for an exclusive 5-Course Burgundy Wine Pairing Dinner at Bistro d’Azur, recently named one of NJ Monthly’s Best New Restaurants!

Chef Richard Krug and his team are thrilled to present a special 5-course pairing menu of classic French dishes, with wines from the Burgundy region specially selected by Ivan Ruiz of Summit’s The Wine List.

Where: Bistro d’Azur

14 Academy Street

South Orange, NJ 07079

973-327-9725

When: Thursday, February 27th, 7:00PM

About: A Special 5-Course Chef’s Wine Pairing Dinner featuring Wines from Burgundy. Menu by Bistro D’Azur’s Chef Richard Krug. Wines curated by Ivan Ruiz of The Wine List of Summit.

Price for this event is $110 per person (excluding tax & gratuity). Link to menu here: https://www.bistrodazur.com/wine-dinner Reservations via OpenTable here – or click on the web site link.

Dinner courses will include:

Pauchouse du Raie

skate fish poached with white wine, onion,

garlic butter and lardons

Wine: Saint-Verán “Cuvée Classique” Auvigue 2018

Escargots

butter parsley, garlic

Wine: Poully-Fuisse Trenel 2015

​Coq au Vin

roast breast, confit leg, pearl onions, carrot,

root vegetables, red wine

Wine: Chassagne-Montrachet Rouge Domaine Marc-Antonin Blain 2015

​Beef Bourguignon

short rib, Swiss chard, pomme puree, foie gras butter

Wine: Cotton Les Vercots premier Cru P. Dubreuil-Fontaine 2013

Dessert

epoisse, chocolate, poached pear, berries

Wine: Banyuls “Clos Chatart” Jacques Laverriere 1999

About Bistro d’Azur:

Bistro d’Azur pays homage to the culture and cuisine of Southern France, using the freshest locally sourced ingredients to express the diverse flavors of the Cote d’Azur and the entire Mediterranean region, based in classic French style and technique with influences from Spain, Greece, Northern Africa, and the Middle East.