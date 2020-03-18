ChaiseFitness Helps You Keep Up With Your Workouts From Home

From ChaiseFitness

Social distancing doesn’t mean being a couch potato. Keep your body moving with the ChaiseFitness Maplewood team.

Starting Wednesday, March 18th, ChaiseFitness Maplewood is happy to announce that it will be posting FREE workout videos with your favorite Chaise instructor to their brand-new IGTV and YouTube accounts. Follow ChaiseFitness Maplewood on Instagram @chaisefitnessnj and on YouTube at ChaiseFitness Maplewood to tune in to creative ways to workout at home.

Additionally, check out the IGTV channel of @chaisefitness in NYC for more of your favorite at-home Chaise moves.

If that were not enough, sign up now for Chaise on Demand to get a 2 week FREE trial!

Go to www.chaisefitness.com/nj and click On Demand for more information.

Lastly, ChaiseFitness Maplewood is working on live streaming workout classes with their instructors. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!