ChaiseFitness Offers Daily Live Classes Via Zoom

From ChaiseFitness

Starting Sunday 3/22, sign up for daily 35-minute live classes via Zoom at 10am.

-Email [email protected] at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the live stream to register. We will email you a link to join 5-10 minutes prior.

-Zoom Classes $12.

Chaise clients with a valid credit card, we’ll charge your account directly.

Not yet a Chaise client, you can pay via Venmo @ChaiseFitness-Maplewood.

For more information or further questions, email us at [email protected].

Get daily new workout videos at your convenience on our IGTV and YouTube channels. Check out the new Pilates Mat workout with our new Pilates instructor Frankie, and a new postpartum workout video from our owner Claudia!