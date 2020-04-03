Supporting Local Business: Declaring Victory Over Roots

From Victory Hair Salon (formerly Staynd Color) at 1 Durand Road in Maplewood Village:

If you aren’t bothered a bit that your roots show while we’re all “social distancing”– way to go, girl! We’ve got something just for you. Win a free color service (75.00) and a #StayRooted Cap/Hat when we reopen! Here’s how to enter: Post a picture of your “rootage” on our Instagram , Facebook or Email. (https://www.instagram.com/victoryhairmaplewood/) and use these hashtags: #victoryhairmaplewood #stayrooted #wewillbebackstrongerthanever We’ll announce the winner on May 1.

If you really want those greys be gone, We see you and you’re not alone. Here’s what we have for you: Alma (Victory’s owner, namesake, and hair-color goddess) has jotted down the step-by-step process she uses to help guide you if you absolutely cannot wait. Visit this link to get her expert step-by-step. http://victoryhairsalon.com/root-resolution.html

And if you just want to temporarily disguise those roots, we also have Loreal Professional Root Touch Up Spray available for purchase. Click here to buy and we’ll be in touch to find out what color you need and arrange drop off

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/StaYndColorLLC/20.00