Fall Is For the Curious, the Creative and the Adventurous at the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

Whether you are looking to feed your curiosity, explore your creativity, or have an adventure, the fall semester at SOMAS has a class for that.

This fall, we created an inspiring and exciting semester filled with your usual favorites and nearly 20 brand-new offerings. With over 110 classes, trips and events, you will be sure to find something to spark your interest.

FALL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

On October 14, we host our Eva Samo lecture, “Women’s Political Voices: Women, Money and U.S. Politics” presented by Kira Sanbonmatsu. How are women’s campaign contributions and women candidates’ fundraising unique? Sanbonmatsu, Senior Scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, will share research from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University including analysis by political party and race/ethnicity.

A lifelong cinephile and scholar, Gérard Amsellem joins us for the first time to present “Foundations of European Cinema” on November 11. Delve into the film movements that have shaped contemporary European cinema, examine the impact of visionary directors and analyze samples of their work in this engaging talk.

Janet Mandel returns for fall with two inspiring art history talks: “Two Women Who Loved Rodin: Camille Claudel and Gwen John” and “Winslow Homer: American Vision, Close to Nature.”

Of course, perennial favorite Arthouse Film Fest is back starting September 16 screening the best, new, award-winning films from Sundance, Cannes, Toronto and SXSW before release to the public. When possible, filmmakers and actors join live or via Zoom to discuss their work and answer questions. Screenings take place at the Village at SOPAC and there are four ticket options available.

Our popular Wine & Cheese: A Classic Combination returns for fall with wine from Bonhomie Wine Imports, cheese from SOMA Wheelhouse and tasting notes explained by local wine expert, Hank Zona.

And be sure to join us at the Monster Bawl! Dance among a gridlock of ghouls at this epic Halloween costume dance party with live music from the legendary Emotional Rex! Win tasteless trophies for best costumes, boogie between sets to DJ music and enjoy snacks and beverages–all while supporting SOMAS at this spooky fundraiser.

Are you looking for an adventure outside of SOMA? We have day trips! Take an Eco-Cruise Through the Jewel of the Meadowlands or Retrace The 1776 Battle of Fort Washington & Fort Lee. Have a unique shopping trip with the Hudson Yards Holiday Shopping Tour or NYC Vintage Fall Fashion Tour, both with new mid-week options perfect for the senior crowd.

NEW FOR FALL

We are excited for you to experience our new offerings for fall:

Health and wellness: Tapping Into Inner Peace, Beginners Morning Meditation and Beyond Beginners Morning Meditation.

Kids, parents and families: How to Raise an Intuitive Eater, Intro to Fortnite, Minecraft And Roblox for Parents and Fam Jam Dance Class.

Career and business: Website Design, Future Proofing Your Career: Navigating the New Work Environment, Social Media for Small Business and Social Security & Medicare – What Boomers Need to Know

Creative arts: Alcohol Ink Explorations, Intermediate 35mm Photography, Make a Macramé Plant Hanger, Mosaic Painting: Paint with Glass and Crocheting Granny Squares: Basics to 3D Masterpieces.

Technology: Smart Homes Made Safe and Conquer the Computer Chaos.

Don’t worry: your usual favorites are also back including yoga, Reiki, Pilates, crochet, knitting, ESL, languages, Home Gardening, Writing A Life: A Memoir Workshop, Ageless Makeup for Women Over 50, Cutting The Cord On Cable, upholstery, Mah Jongg, Claiming Your Italian Citizenship, Self Defense For Women, Superpower Memory, The Gap Year Advantage, Navigating Your Role As Executor, Essential Somatics: Moving With Less Pain & More Freedom, Podcasting 101: How To Start A Podcast, Adventures in Watercolors: Holiday Card, Urban Jungle Gardening: Houseplants 101 and so many more!

Our catalog landed in mailboxes in mid-August or you can browse our catalog and register at somadultschool.org. More classes will be added throughout the semester, so be sure to sign up for our email newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

At SOMAS, all of our classes are for the community, by the community. We aren’t part of the school district or the municipality; we don’t receive any taxpayer money. As an independent nonprofit, we rely on registrations and donations to keep our programming going. That’s why we are so motivated to bring our community the best, most inspiring and innovative programming around!

Whatever you want to explore, we have a class for that.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community. To donate or become a sponsor, please email schoolinfo@somadultschool.org or visit our website.