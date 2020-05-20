Far Brook School Speaker Series Announces Free Virtual Event With Author David Epstein

From Far Brook School

New York Times bestselling author David Epstein, originally scheduled to speak at Far Brook School on March 26, will be discussing his book Range, Why Generalists Triumph In a Specialized World via Zoom on Thursday, May 28 at 8 PM. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Epstein recently discussed the current relevance of this topic and said, “…a mountain of research shows that it is exactly in times of uncertainty and rapid change that the breadth of one’s experiences and education are most important and impactful. While generalists and late specializers often feel like they are falling behind, in the long run falling behind is often the way to get ahead.”

A gifted writer, he provides a thorough view of why having a breadth of skills, knowledge, and experience is valuable. There is no charge for this evening, which is part of Far Brook’s Head of School Speaker Series. In order to receive the Zoom link you must RSVP here. Space is limited so please sign up soon!