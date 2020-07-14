Get Your ChaiseFitness Sweat On This Summer In Their Open Air Studio

From ChaiseFitness

At ChaiseFitness we are taking advantage of the beautiful weather, and have set up an outdoor studio. ChaiseFitness is offering outdoor group classes in a private setting where we offer you plenty of space to socially distance while working out. Schedule depends on weather conditions.

Rather workout alone or with your bestie? Book an outdoors private or duet session with ChaiseFitness studio owner Claudia Aarts-Schreiber. She has a full set up outdoors offering TRX, the CHAISE Pilates chair, Pilates mat, and more.

Get your CHAISE sweat on this summer in our open air studio.

Email at [email protected] for more information on schedule and location.

Check our website for the most up-to-date schedule.