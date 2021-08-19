Green Way Markets Signs Lease for Maplewood Village Location

From Maplewood Village Alliance

Maplewood is excited to announce that Green Way Markets will be opening in the Village this Fall.

The Maplewood Village location will be called Green Way Markets of Maplewood and will take over the space previously occupied by Kings. This will be the newest location of the Green Way in the NY/NJ region, following their opening in Ridgewood last February.

Owner and operator Adam Shapiro was drawn to Maplewood after visiting and spending time in the community, enjoying the outdoor dining with his wife. He thinks it is the perfect location for the grocery store.

“As a life-long grocer and a family-owned business, my wife and I both thought the Maplewood project was a perfect opportunity,” says Shapiro. “We now know Maplewood is a special place with a government team who wants to serve their community and we can’t wait to be a part of that culture. Green Way Markets will offer traditional groceries with a high level of focus on Fresh, Natural and Organics, and Convenience. We are completely transforming the old store to heighten the shopping experience with a special call out to customer service. We look forward to greeting all of our customers and plan to become a fabric of this special community.”

Green Way Markets prides itself on providing a better shopping experience, competitive pricing, fresh, high-quality products, and affordable organics. According to their website, Green Way aims to be a “neighborhood destination for shopping, socializing, and overall satisfaction” for the community.

Maplewood Mayor, Frank McGehee, commented, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Green Way Markets of Maplewood to our community. We’re very excited about this enhanced grocery experience for our residents and wonderful partnership for years to come.”

Deputy Mayor and Village Alliance Liaison Dean Dafis added, “We’re most grateful for Green Way’s investment in our community and welcome them and their better supermarket experience with open arms (and wallets). They’re sure to establish their own worthy legacy as an important anchor in our beloved Maplewood Village.”

This deal has been a community effort from the start. Several residents with experience in the industry worked with the town on grocery recruitment. Carlo Caparruva, Midtown Commercial Realty Principal, brokered this deal, landing on Green Way after contacting over 40 grocers.

“As a business owner and resident of Maplewood, it was important that we got this right. Replacing a grocer that has been in Maplewood for 80 years is no easy task, but Green Way is the perfect fit for our community. I’m really proud,” said Caparruva.

Even our town historian, Susan Newberry, rolled up her sleeves. It was Susan who read about Green Way moving into the former Kings in Ridgewood and suggested reaching out to them.

“Green Way’s Maplewood Market is an exciting addition to our community and will enhance the variety, vibrancy, and vitality of our Village business district,” says Cat Delett, the Maplewood Village Alliance Manager. “Adam has a keen sense of who we are as a community and wants to tailor the Market to fit our needs,”

After completing a full inside renovation and exterior facade improvements, Adam plans to open the doors in early fall, just in time for the return of commuters.